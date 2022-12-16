Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.01 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00005074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $779.30 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002496 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007720 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,544,885 coins and its circulating supply is 920,112,429 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

