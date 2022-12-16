TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 7%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 25,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,819,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

