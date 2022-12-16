The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.56.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.14 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

