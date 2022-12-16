The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.96.

EL stock opened at $240.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.58. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

