The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.15). 107,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.19).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.