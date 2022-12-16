The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

