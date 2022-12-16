The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

SKYW opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $913.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.76.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SkyWest by 41.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SkyWest by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

