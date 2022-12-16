The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $347.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

