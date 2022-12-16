The Progressive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Progressive has a 12 month low of $99.28 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 829.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 592,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $26,042,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,223,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1,555.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 145,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after buying an additional 155,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,614,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.