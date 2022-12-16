The Progressive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Progressive has a 12 month low of $99.28 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 829.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 592,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $26,042,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,223,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1,555.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 145,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after buying an additional 155,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,614,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

