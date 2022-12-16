The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.94

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.94 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.62). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 2,968,649 shares changing hands.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 498.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.11.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Insider Activity

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($37,246.96).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

