The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Shares of SHW opened at $244.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

