The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Jonathan Burth Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jonathan Burth sold 1,608 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $18,154.32.

COCO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $735.40 million, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.35 million. On average, analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $796,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 26.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $672,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

