The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.69

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $10.63. The Weir Group shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 7,479 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The Weir Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

