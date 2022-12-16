The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.69

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $10.63. The Weir Group shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 7,479 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
The Weir Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
