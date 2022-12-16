Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Sells $112,278.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $17.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,218. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

