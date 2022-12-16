Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) EVP Gianluca Pettiti Sells 4,975 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TMO opened at $553.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.38 and its 200-day moving average is $543.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $552,948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $433,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

