Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $11.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $542.32. 17,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,650. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.38 and a 200-day moving average of $543.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,165. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

