Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0349 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $207.91 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00051254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008150 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

