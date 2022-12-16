Threshold One Day Volume Reaches $4.43 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $154.38 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040062 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00228579 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01778216 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,924,331.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

