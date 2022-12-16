Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Update

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Thrive Acquisition by 383.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

THAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 27,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,266. Thrive Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

