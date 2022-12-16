Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $54.76 million and approximately $154,753.17 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.30718136 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $103,283.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

