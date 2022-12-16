Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,281 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $100,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,007,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 48,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,524. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

