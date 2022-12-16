Tiaa Fsb Buys 84,403 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,403 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $130,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after buying an additional 605,066 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 373,842 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

