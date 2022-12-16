Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT traded down $6.99 on Friday, reaching $211.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,702. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.78. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

