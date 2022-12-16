Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $28,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESML stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 145,995 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

