Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,731 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.57% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $50,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,739,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2,614.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 217,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 5,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

