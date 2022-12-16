Tiaa Fsb Sells 176,313 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,313 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 4.94% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $447,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 15,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,223. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

