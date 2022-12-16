Tiaa Fsb Sells 252,273 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $758,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

