Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

TIM stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TIM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TIM by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TIM by 7.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

