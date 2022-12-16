Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.