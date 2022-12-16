TL Private Wealth Acquires 237 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.58. 18,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average is $240.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

