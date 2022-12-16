TomoChain (TOMO) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and $4.50 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Get TomoChain alerts:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,672,975 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

