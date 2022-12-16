TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,060. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

