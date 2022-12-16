TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 454,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

