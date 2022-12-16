TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,978 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $217.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average of $232.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

