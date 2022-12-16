TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 23,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Charles Theuer acquired 13,900 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $19,599.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Charles Theuer acquired 6,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $9,540.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $8,850.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Charles Theuer acquired 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $8,350.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Charles Theuer purchased 5,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $8,800.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

