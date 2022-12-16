Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International Stock Performance
Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.