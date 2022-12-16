TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

