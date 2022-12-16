Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Forward Air accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Forward Air worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air Stock Down 0.6 %

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,374. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.55.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

