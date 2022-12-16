Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 2,976 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Diodes accounts for 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DIOD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. 3,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,489. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.