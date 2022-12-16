Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of LGI Homes worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 2,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $156.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

