Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 16,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Stories

