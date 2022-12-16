Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPM International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

NYSE RPM traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.46. 1,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

