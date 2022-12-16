Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $14.07 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Gray Television worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Gray Television by 352.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.6 %

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

GTN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,334. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,763.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.