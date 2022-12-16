Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.