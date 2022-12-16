Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

