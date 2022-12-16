Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of EnerSys worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 1,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.