Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,459 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $391,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,772,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $391,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,772,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,540 shares of company stock valued at $978,062 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

