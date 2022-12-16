Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 65,303 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,303 shares during the quarter. SouthState comprises 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $3,635,883. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SouthState Price Performance
Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
SouthState Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
