Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 9,522 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of CNX Resources worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 39.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,297. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

