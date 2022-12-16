Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,265 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,714. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.08.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

